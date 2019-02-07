Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Ozzy Osbourne hospitalized because of flu complications

February 7, 2019 8:54 am
 
< a min read
Share       

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ozzy Osbourne is in a hospital for some complications from the flu.

The 70-year-old rocker’s wife, Sharon Osbourne, wrote on Twitter Wednesday that doctors believe “this is the best way to get him on a quicker road to recovery.”

It was announced last week that the United Kingdom and European leg of Ozzy Osbourne’s No More Tours2 tour was postponed because of doctors’ orders. He thanked all for wishing him a speedy recovery.

He had to cancel several shows on his North American tour in 2018 because of a hand infection.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Health News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|12 Nuclear Deterrence Summit
2|12 7th Annual Automated ISR and Battle...
2|12 Service Contract Labor Standards: A...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard soldiers train in snow for upcoming rotation

Today in History

1861: First military Medal of Honor action

Get our daily newsletter.