Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Pioneering transgender singer Jackie Shane dead at 78

February 22, 2019 1:29 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jackie Shane, a black transgender soul singer who became a pioneering musician in Toronto where she packed out nightclubs in the 1960s, has died. She was 78.

Record label Numero Group, which produced a Grammy-nominated album about Shane, confirmed Friday that she died in Nashville, Tennessee. The exact date and cause of death were not provided.

Born in the Jim Crow era, Shane was a session musician in Nashville and a singer who toured in the South before moving to Canada. She found a home in Toronto’s R&B nightclub scene, where white and black crowds adored her. But in 1971, she left show business and eventually returned to Nashville to live in anonymity for decades.

Recently, the album “Any Other Way” brought her back to the spotlight.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Lifestyle News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|28 ...
2|28 IC IT Day
2|28 AFCEA NOVA IC IT DAY "Achieving...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard trains recruits on proper flag-folding

Today in History

1998: Air Force flies first certified unmanned aerial vehicle

Get our daily newsletter.