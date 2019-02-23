Prince Harry, wife Meghan in Morocco on official visit

CASABLANCA, Morocco (AP) — Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, have arrived in Morocco for an official trip scheduled to be their last international journey before she gives birth to their first child.

Meghan is seven months pregnant and is expected to have their child in April.

The royal couple’s schedule begins Sunday in the town of Asni in the Atlas Mountains to hear about the education of girls in rural communities.

They will then travel to Rabat to meet with diplomats, influential women, young entrepreneurs and disabled athletes.

The visit will also include a trip to the Moroccan Royal Federation of Equestrian Sports to observe horses that provide support to children with special needs.

Harry and Meghan plan to return to Britain Tuesday.

