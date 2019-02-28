Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Publishers ready plans for Mueller report books

February 28, 2019 11:33 am
 
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — If and when the Mueller report is released, publishers will have books ready.

On Thursday, Scribner and The Washington Post announced a joint project for an “instant” bound and e-book edition of special counsel Robert Mueller’s highly anticipated summation on alleged ties between Russia and Donald Trump’s presidential campaign. Skyhorse Press also plans a book. Government reports are not copyrighted and can be released by multiple publishers.

Once Mueller turns in his findings, at a date still undetermined, Attorney General William Barr will decide what to make public.

Previous government releases have become best-sellers, including “The Starr Report” on President Bill Clinton, and the Warren Commission study on President John F. Kennedy’s assassination. The 9/11 commission report on the 2001 terrorist attacks received a National Book Award nomination in 2004.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore IT modernization successes in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|7 ASPA's 2019 Annual Conference
3|8 Open House for Prospective Students at...
3|8 Ethics for the CIA, CPA, CFE and CISA...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors combat a simulated fire aboard ship

Today in History

1965: US Marines first land at Da Nang

Get our daily newsletter.