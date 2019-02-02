Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Rapper Bow Wow arrested in Atlanta, charged with battery

February 2, 2019 6:05 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta police say rapper Bow Wow has been arrested following a fight with a woman.

Police couldn’t tell who was the primary aggressor, so both were charged with battery.

Officer Jarius Daugherty said in an email that the rapper, whose given name is Shad Moss, was arrested early Saturday.

When police responded to a call in Midtown Atlanta, Leslie Holden told them Bow Wow had assaulted her. Bow Wow told officers Holden assaulted him.

        Insight by Leidos and AWS: Learn how the cloud is helping agencies share data securely in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

The rapper’s attorney Joe Habachy later said in a statement that two witnesses corroborated his client’s version of events indicating Holden was “without a doubt the primary aggressor.”

Police say both had minor injuries.

Habachy said Bow Wow has been released on a signature bond. It wasn’t clear if Holden had an attorney who could comment.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|9 NASED 2019 Winter Conference
2|10 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
2|11 Internal Audit 101: Introduction to...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US Navy band celebrating 50 years of service

Today in History

1978: First radio broadcast of Senate proceedings

Get our daily newsletter.