Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Russian choir performs satirical song about nuking the US

February 26, 2019 6:09 am
 
2 min read
Share       

MOSCOW (AP) — A choir in the Russian city of St. Petersburg has drawn criticism for performing a satirical song about firing a missile on the United States from a Soviet nuclear submarine.

The video of the Saturday performance by the St. Petersburg Concert Choir was published over the weekend but only gained attention on Tuesday. The choir promptly turned off the option of comments on its social media page after it was inundated with indignant remarks.

The song, popular in the 1980s, jokes about Soviet troops being willing to fire a missile on the U.S. “for three rubles.”

The choir said in a statement Tuesday that it performs a variety of songs authentic to the time they were written, and that it refuses to “rewrite lyrics for the sake of political correctness.”

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

St. Isaac’s Cathedral, which hosted the concert, told The Associated Press that the song was not on the pre-approved program and was performed as an encore, and that the cathedral does not approve of it.

The cathedral’s spokesman said although the song is a satirical one “it would be better to refrain from performing it.”

The song, written by Andrei Kozlovsky in the 1980s as political satire of the arms race between the U.S. and the Soviet Union, goes: “Forgive us, America, fair America, but 500 years ago they discovered you for nothing.”

The choir’s performance happened amid the highly charged rhetoric in Russia following the U.S. decision to withdraw from a key security treaty with Russia.

In his news program on Sunday, Dmitry Kiselyov, an influential state media executive, pointed to potential targets of Russian nuclear retaliation. Kisyelov showed interactive maps that presented calculations of how soon Russian nuclear submarines will be able to strike targets on the east and west coasts of the United States.

Kiselyov’s comments, which were unusually bellicose even in the current anti-Western environment in Russia, were in reference to President Vladimir Putin’s state of the nation address last week, in which the Russian leader warned the United States against deploying intermediate-range nuclear missiles in Europe.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Lifestyle News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|5 AWEA Wind Power on Capitol Hill
3|5 National Health Symposium
3|5 Discover Small Business Opportunities...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors conduct rescue swimmer training in Pacific Ocean

Today in History

1977: Dial-a-President radio program first airs

Get our daily newsletter.