Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Seinfeld sued over sale of Porsche alleged to be fake

February 1, 2019 8:24 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — Jerry Seinfeld has been sued by a company claiming it bought the comedian’s 1958 Porsche for $1.5 million only to discover it was a fake.

Fica Frio Limited’s lawsuit was filed in Manhattan federal court Friday against a comic known for his love of vintage cars.

Seinfeld mixes his affection for fancy vehicles with his love of comedy in his series “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee.”

The lawsuit said Fica Frio’s representatives paid $1.54 million at a March 2016 auction in Florida.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

The lawsuit, seeking unspecified damages, said they learned the car was not authentic.

According to the lawsuit, Seinfeld apologized by voicemail last June, promising a refund. But the refund never came.

Seinfeld’s lawyer, Orin Snyder, says the lawsuit is frivolous and Fica Frio never substantiated its claims.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Entertainment News Lifestyle News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|4 2019 GEOINT Electro Optical Technical...
2|5 30th Annual SO/LIC Symposium &...
2|5 DOD Endpoint Security Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy SEAL recruits participate in underwater training

Today in History

1984: Navy captain becomes first human satellite

Get our daily newsletter.