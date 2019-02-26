Listen Live Sports

Son of slain rapper XXXTentacion born in Florida

February 26, 2019
 
MIAMI (AP) — The son of slain rapper XXXTentacion was born last month at a South Florida hospital.

The baby’s 20-year-old mother Jenesis Sanchez tells Miami television station WPLG that she named the boy Gekyume (pronounced GEK-yoom) which the rapper made up before he was fatally shot June 18 during an apparent robbery near Fort Lauderdale. She says the name means a “different state or next universe of thought.”

Sanchez says she’ll call the baby Yume. She shared his photo in on Instagram. Sanchez said she had planned a home delivery but instead underwent an emergency C-section in Boca Raton.

XXXTentacion, whose real name was Jahseh Onfroy, would have turned 21 three days before the baby was born Jan. 26.

Information from: WPLG-TV, http://www.local10.com/index.html

