Stephen King, wife give $1.25M to genealogical society

February 26, 2019 11:22 am
 
BOSTON (AP) — The master of the American horror novel has donated $1.25 million to the masters of American genealogical research.

Stephen King and his wife, Tabitha, made the gift through their foundation to the New England Historic Genealogical Society.

The Boston-based organization is the nation’s oldest and largest genealogical society. It says it will use the gift announced Tuesday to develop educational programming and fund a curriculum in family history for public school students.

It will also help the organization expand its headquarters.

Brenton Simons is president and CEO of the society. He says the money will have “far-reaching benefits.”

The society says the Kings have deep personal interest in family and local history and their importance in education.

