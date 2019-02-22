‘Surviving R. Kelly’ makers, others react to charges

CHICAGO (AP) — Reaction to R. Kelly being charged with 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse:

“Today, an unrepentant R. Kelly will have to account for the harm he committed against a number of survivors. This is due to the hard work of the activists and movement builders who have been fighting to tell their stories for many years. This moment is an example of what a movement, when equipped with people power and resilience, can achieve, but the work is not over.” — #MeToo founder Tarana Burke, in an emailed statement.

“The survivors are heroes.” — Filmmaker dream hampton, one of the executive producers of the six-part documentary series “Surviving R. Kelly,” via Twitter.

“I know it is Oscar weekend, but this proves some films are bigger than awards, ratings, and how much money is made. @dreamhampton’s ‘Surviving R. Kelly’ paved the way for justice.” — Comedian W. Kamau Bell, via Twitter.

“We often say that if this had come out a couple of years ago, maybe it wouldn’t be received the same way. We have to really thank the #MeToo movement headed by Tarana Burke and the Time’s Up movement. They have really changed the conversation and opened the doors for us.” — Jesse Daniels of Kreativ Inc, a “Surviving R. Kelly” executive producer, in an interview.

“Thanks to #MuteRKelly and ‘Surviving R. Kelly’ it seems that the reckoning has come for Robert…. So many brave people made this day possible and I’m in awe of them all.” — Political commentator Zerlina Maxwell, via Twitter.

“The days of running and hiding his victimization of women from the criminal justice system have now come to an end for R. Kelly.” — Attorney Gloria Allred, who represents two of Kelly’s accusers, in a statement.

“It’s past time for us to listen to and trust Black women and girls and hold those who abuse them accountable.” —Women’s rights organization Ultraviolet, via Twitter.

“He will rightfully die in a prison. He should never walk free another day in his life.” — Attorney Michael Avenatti, who said last week that he recently gave Chicago prosecutors new video evidence of Kelly having sex with an underage girl. From a news conference.

