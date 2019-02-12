Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

The Latest: Smollett defends redacted phone records

February 12, 2019 4:30 pm
 
2 min read
Share       

CHICAGO (AP) — The Latest on the investigation into the attack on “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett(all times local):

3:25 p.m.

Jussie Smollett is disputing any suggestion that the he is being less than cooperative with Chicago police detectives since the “Empire” actor says he was attacked in the city by two masked men.

A statement from Smollett Tuesday came after a police spokesman said that Smollett this week turned over some but not all of the phone records that detectives asked for and that the records he did provide were heavily redacted and insufficient for a criminal investigation.

        Insight by VMware: Export-Import Bank of the U.S. and U.S. Trade and Development Agency explore implementing a hybrid cloud solution in small agencies in this free webinar.

Advertisement

But the representatives say the actor who had declined to turn over the records for more than two weeks after Smollett reported the Jan. 29 attack said that “Jussie is the victim here” and that he has provided records and given multiple statements to police. The statement says the redactions were made to protect “personal contacts or high -profile individuals” who have no connection to the attack.

Smollett has said he was walking in the downtown area when two men approached him, shouted racial and homophobic slurs at him, doused him with an unknown chemical before one of them looped a thin rope tied like a noose around his neck.

No arrests have been made.

___

2:40 p.m.

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Police investigating the attack on Jussie Smollett last month say the “Empire” actor has turned over some but not all of the phone records that detectives asked him for.

Smollett had declined until this week to turn over the records that detectives had requested after Smollett said that he had been the victim of an attack on Jan. 29 by two masked men who shouted racial and homophobic slurs at him.

But department spokesman Anthony Guglielmi says the phone records are contained in a heavily redacted document file and the records from the manager Smollett says he was talking to when the attack occurred were a screenshot of phone calls. He says the records aren’t sufficient for an investigation.

No arrests have been made.

Chicago Police investigating the attack on Jussie Smollett last month say the “Empire” actor has turned over some but not all of the phone records that detectives asked him for.

Smollett had declined until this week to turn over the records that detectives had requested after Smollett said that he had been the victim of an attack on Jan. 29 by two masked men who shouted racial and homophobic slurs at him.

But department spokesman Anthony Guglielmi says the phone records are contained in a heavily redacted document file and aren’t sufficient for an investigation.

On Tuesday, in a statement, Smollett’s representatives dismissed any suggestion that the actor isn’t cooperating fully and said that some information was redacted to protect the privacy of others.

No arrests have been made.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|19 AFCEA Bethesda February Breakfast
2|19 Government Performance Management:...
2|19 Small Sats Workshop: The Speed of...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

43 combat, flight officers receive their Air Force wings

Today in History

1945: US Marines invade Iwo Jima

Get our daily newsletter.