The top 10 books on Apple’s iBooks-US

iBook charts for week ending February 3, 2019: (Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher :

iBooks US Bestseller List – Paid Books

1. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens – 9780735219113 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

2. Magic Hour by Kristin Hannah – 9780345490933 – (Random House Publishing Group)

3. Educated by Tara Westover – 9780399590511 – (Random House Publishing Group)

4. The German Girl by Armando Lucas Correa – 9781501121241 – (Atria Books)

5. Becoming by Michelle Obama – 9781524763152 – (Crown)

6. An Anonymous Girl by Greer Hendricks & Sarah Pekkanen – 9781250133748 – (St. Martin’s Press)

7. Crucible by James Rollins – 9780062381804 – (William Morrow)

8. Team of Vipers by Cliff Sims – 9781250223906 – (St. Martin’s Press)

9. Girl, Wash Your Face by Rachel Hollis – 9781400201662 – (Thomas Nelson)

10. Liar Liar by Candice Fox & James Patterson – 9780316418256 – (Little, Brown and Company)

