The Associated Press
 
The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store

February 12, 2019 2:38 pm
 
iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending February 10, 2019:

iTunes Movies US Charts:

1. Mile 22

2. Dr. Seuss’ the Grinch

3. The Girl In the Spider’s Web

4. Robin Hood (2018)

5. A Star Is Born (2018)

6. Widows

7. Bohemian Rhapsody

8. First Man

9. The Sisters Brothers

10. Overlord

iTunes Movies US Charts – Independent:

1. The Wife

2. The Man Who Killed Hitler and Then the Bigfoot

3. Can You Ever Forgive Me?

4. The Old Man & the Gun

5. The Dawn Wall

6. RBG

7. Mid90s

8. Three Identical Strangers

9. Support the Girls

10. Suspiria

__

(copyright) 2019 Apple Inc.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

