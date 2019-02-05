Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store

February 5, 2019 2:52 pm
 
App Store Official Charts for the week ending February 3, 2019:

Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

3. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

4. Facetune, Lightricks Ltd.

5. iSchedule, HotSchedules

6. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

7. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

8. The Game of Life, Marmalade Game Studio

9. NBA 2K19, 2K

10. TouchRetouch, Adva-Soft

Top Free iPhone Apps:

1. Color Bump 3D, Good Job Games

2. Matchington Mansion, Firecraft Studios Ltd.

3. CBS Sports Mobile, CBS Interactive

4. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

5. TikTok – Real Short Videos, musical.ly Inc.

6. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

7. Hyperball, Good Job Games

8. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.

9. Drive and Park, SayGames LLC

10. Messenger, Facebook, Inc.

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

3. Notability, Ginger Labs

4. Amazing Frog?, FAYJU

5. GoodNotes 5, Time Base Technology Limited

6. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

7. Bendy and the Ink Machine, Joey Drew Studios Inc.

8. Toca Hair Salon 3, Toca Boca AB

9. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

10. The Game of Life, Marmalade Game Studio

Top Free iPad Apps:

1. Color Bump 3D, Good Job Games

2. Matchington Mansion, Firecraft Studios Ltd.

3. Hyperball, Good Job Games

4. Words Story, ZHOU JIAPING

5. Party.io, DigiArt

6. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.

7. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

8. Amazon Prime Video, AMZN Mobile LLC

9. Paper.io 2, Voodoo

10. Polysphere, Playgendary

(copyright) 2019 Apple Inc.

