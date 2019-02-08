Listen Live Sports

‘The View’ host Joy Behar silent on old use of blackface

February 8, 2019 11:58 am
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Joy Behar waded into the day’s hot-button issues on “The View” but no mention was made during Friday’s live show about her own use of blackface many years ago.

The 76-year-old led discussions of Jeff Bezos, Cardi B and Frank Robinson although neither she nor her four other panelists brought up a 1970s-era photo of Behar at a Halloween party with darkened skin dressed as a “beautiful African woman.” It was the second day that she ignored the issue. Neither ABC nor Behar has commented.

The use of blackface has roiled Virginia and Florida governments this week. NBC last year cut ties with host Megyn Kelly after she created a furor by suggesting that it was OK for white people to wear blackface on Halloween.

