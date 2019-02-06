Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Timms to become Lincoln Center’s 6th leader in 5½ years

February 6, 2019 6:54 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Henry Timms has been hired as president of Lincoln Center of the Performing Arts and will become the organization’s sixth leader in 5½ years.

The 42-year-old Timms will start in May. He has been at New York’s 92nd Street Y cultural center for 11 years, starting as deputy director in April 2008 and moving up to executive director in June 2013.

Reynold Levy was president from 2002 until he retired in January 2014. He was replaced by Jed Bernstein, who resigned in May 2016 after 27 months following an investigation that determined he didn’t disclose a personal relationship with an employee.

Chief operating officer Liza Parker headed a transition team that led Lincoln Center until Debora L. Spar took over in March 2017 after nine years as president of Barnard College. Spar dropped the planned gut renovation of the New York Philharmonic’s home, David Geffen Hall, then quit last May. Russell Granet became acting president.

Timms, Lincoln Center’s 11th fulltime president, co-founded GivingTuesday, the philanthropic day that follows Black Friday and Cyber Monday. He launched a capital campaign for the 92nd Street Y that raised more than $160 million.

