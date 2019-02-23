On Feb. 23, 1957, Porter Wagoner joined the Grand Ole Opry.

In 1965, Stan Laurel of the Laurel and Hardy comedy team died in Santa Monica, California. He was 74.

In 1970, Canada’s music awards, the Junos, were presented for the first time. The Guess Who won for best group that year.

In 1978, at the 20th annual Grammy Awards, The Eagles won Record of the Year for “Hotel California.” ”Rumours” by Fleetwood Mac won the Album of the Year award. Debby Boone was named best new artist.

In 1979, Dire Straits began its first tour of North America.

In 1983, the band Toto won six Grammy Awards, including Album of the Year for “Toto IV” and record of the year for “Rosanna.” Men At Work won best new artist.

In 1988, Michael Jackson kicked off his first solo U.S. tour in Kansas City.

In 1993, actor Anthony Hopkins was knighted by Queen Elizabeth at Buckingham Palace.

In 1994, a judge in Los Angeles dismissed a suit brought by Martha Raye against Bette Midler. Raye had said Midler stole her life story for the movie “For the Boys.”

In 1995, singer Melvin Franklin of The Temptations died of complications following a brain seizure in Los Angeles. He was 53.

In 1996, actress Halle (HAL’-ee) Berry and Atlanta Braves outfielder David Justice announced they were ending their three-year marriage.

In 2003, Norah Jones won five Grammys, one for every category in which she was nominated, including album of the year. The Grammys show opened with Simon and Garfunkel, the first time they had performed together in a decade.

In 2004, the finale of “Sex and the City” aired.

Today’s Birthdays: Actor-director Peter Fonda is 79. Steel guitarist Rusty Young of Poco is 73. Actress Patricia Richardson (“Strong Medicine,” ”Home Improvement”) is 68. Guitarist Brad Whitford of Aerosmith is 67. Singer Howard Jones is 64. Guitarist Michael Wilton of Queensryche is 57. Actress Kristin Davis (“Sex and the City”) is 54. Actor Marc Price (“Family Ties”) is 51. TV personality Daymond John (“Shark Tank”) is 50. Actress Niecy Nash (“Reno 911!”) is 49. Bassist Jeff Beres of Sister Hazel is 48. Guitarist-keyboardist Lasse (LOS) Johansson of The Cardigans is 46. Composer Robert Lopez (“Frozen”) is 44. Actress Kelly Macdonald (“Boardwalk Empire”) is 43. Rapper Residente of Calle 13 is 41. Actor Josh Gad (“Frozen,” ”Jobs”) is 38. Actor Aziz Ansari (“Parks and Recreation”) is 36. Actress Emily Blunt (“The Devil Wears Prada”) is 36. Actress Dakota Fanning is 25.

