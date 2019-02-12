Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Travis Scott fans rush doors after rapper’s show postponed

February 12, 2019 9:49 am
 
< a min read
Share       

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Tulsa police shot pepper balls to disperse a crowd that rushed the doors of an arena after rapper Travis Scott suddenly postponed a sold-out concert.

Authorities say some fans rushed the doors of the BOK Center Monday night after learning of the show’s postponement. Video from outside the arena showed fans trying to enter despite a large marquee that read “POSTPONED.”

One fan also threw a water bottle at the arena’s doors, causing the glass to crack. Authorities say no injuries were reported

On Twitter, Scott said “last minute production issues” were to blame, and that the show was rescheduled to March 26.

        Insight by VMware: Export-Import Bank of the U.S. and U.S. Trade and Development Agency explore implementing a hybrid cloud solution in small agencies in this free webinar.

Advertisement

The Houston rapper had performed Sunday night at the Grammy Awards and during the halftime show of this year’s Super Bowl.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|19 AFCEA Bethesda February Breakfast
2|19 Government Performance Management:...
2|19 Small Sats Workshop: The Speed of...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

43 combat, flight officers receive their Air Force wings

Today in History

1977: Enterprise shuttle takes first captive flight atop plane

Get our daily newsletter.