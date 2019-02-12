Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Trump says he wasn’t aware of tabloid’s Bezos investigation

February 12, 2019 7:55 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he was unaware the owner of the National Enquirer, American Media Inc., had been investigating Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos.

The Trump-friendly tabloid has a history of trying to help him.

It acknowledged paying $150,000 to Playboy centerfold Karen McDougal for the rights to her story about an alleged affair with Trump. The company then buried the story until after the 2016 election.

The Enquirer published a story last month about Bezos having an extramarital affair. Trump responded with a mocking tweet days later. It’s not unusual for him to lash out at The Washington Post owner.

        Insight by VMware: Export-Import Bank of the U.S. and U.S. Trade and Development Agency explore implementing a hybrid cloud solution in small agencies in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Bezos hired private investigators to learn how the Enquirer obtained risque texts.

Trump was asked Tuesday whether he was aware of AMI’s investigation and responded, “No. No, I wasn’t.”

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Entertainment News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|19 AFCEA Bethesda February Breakfast
2|19 Government Performance Management:...
2|19 Small Sats Workshop: The Speed of...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Airmen return from deployment in southwest Asia

Today in History

1945: US Marines invade Iwo Jima

Get our daily newsletter.