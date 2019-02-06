Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Trump speech viewed by 46.8 million viewers

February 6, 2019 6:41 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address was seen by 46.8 million television viewers, an increase over his 2018 speech.

The Nielsen company said the speech, which was delayed by the government shutdown, topped last year’s audience of 45.6 million. His first such address before Congress in 2017 was seen by 47.7 million.

The Trump-friendly Fox News Channel dominated the coverage, with 11.1 million people watching the speech on that network. NBC was second with 7.1 million, CBS had 6.7 million, ABC had 5.9 million, MSNBC had 3.8 million and CNN had 3.4 million.

Nearly 4 million Fox viewers didn’t stick around for Stacey Abrams’ Democratic response, but the network’s audience was still larger than all others.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Government News Media News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|12 Nuclear Deterrence Summit
2|12 7th Annual Automated ISR and Battle...
2|12 Service Contract Labor Standards: A...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard soldiers train in snow for upcoming rotation

Today in History

1861: First military Medal of Honor action

Get our daily newsletter.