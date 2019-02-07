USA TODAY BEST-SELLERS

1. “Becoming” by Michelle Obama (Crown)

2. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

3. “Vengeance Road” by Christine Feehan (Berkley)

4. “Educated” by Tara Westover (Random House)

5. “Girl, Wash Your Face” by Rachel Hollis (Thomas Nelson)

6. “The Life Changing Magic of Tidying Up” by Marie Kondo (Ten Speed)

7. “Dog Man: Brawl of the Wild” by Dav Pilkey (Graphix)

8. “Team of Vipers” by Cliff Sims (Thomas Dunne)

9. “Free” by Kristen Ashley (Kristen Ashley)

10. “The Lost Girls of Paris” by Pam Jenoff (Park Row Books)

11. “From the Ground Up” by Howard Schultz (Random House)

12. “The Tattooist of Auschwitz” by Heather Morris (Harper Paperbacks)

13. “Magic Hour: A Novel” by Kristin Hannah (Ballantine)

14. “The Wrong Highlander” by Lynsay Sands (Avon)

15. “King of Scars” by Leigh Bardugo (Imprint)

16. “It’s Not Supposed to Be This Way” by Lysa TerKeurst (Thomas Nelson)

17. “Let Me Finish” by Chris Christie (Hachette)

18. “The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck” by Mark Manson (HarperOne)

19. “Liar Liar” by James Patterson and Candace Fox (Little, Brown)

20. “The Wonkey Donkey” by Craig Smith (Scholastic)

21. “Crucible” by James Rollins (William Morrow)

22. “The Reckoning” by John Grisham (Doubleday)

23. “Total Control” by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)

24. “The Meltdown” by Jeff Kinney (Amulet Books)

25. “The 5 Love Languages” by Gary Chapman (Northfield Publishing)

