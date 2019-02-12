Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

WH press group condemns attack on cameraman at Trump rally

February 12, 2019 4:28 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House Correspondents’ Association condemned on Tuesday an attack the night before of a television cameraman working at President Donald Trump’s rally in El Paso, Texas.

The association’s president, Olivier Knox, said Tuesday the group is relieved that “this time, no one was seriously hurt.”

Knox said the president should make clear to his supporters that violence against reporters is unacceptable.

There was a brief scuffle on a press platform away from the stage on Monday night, when a man began shoving members of the news media and was restrained.

        Insight by VMware: Export-Import Bank of the U.S. and U.S. Trade and Development Agency explore implementing a hybrid cloud solution in small agencies in this free webinar.

Advertisement

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said the president “condemns all acts of violence against any individual or group of people — including members of the press.”

“We ask that anyone attending an event do so in a peaceful and respectful manner,” Sanders said.

Eleanor Montague, the Washington news editor for the British Broadcasting Company tweeted that BBC cameraman Ron Skeans was attacked at the rally and is doing fine. She said the crowd “had been whipped up into a frenzy against the media” by the president and other speakers. Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas and Donald Trump Jr., were also among the speakers at the rally, which focused on border security.

Michael Glassner, chief operating officer of Trump’s re-election campaign, said an individual “involved in a physical altercation with a news cameraman” was removed from the rally. He praised “the swift action from venue security and law enforcement officers.”

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|19 AFCEA Bethesda February Breakfast
2|19 Government Performance Management:...
2|19 Small Sats Workshop: The Speed of...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Airmen return from deployment in southwest Asia

Today in History

1945: US Marines invade Iwo Jima

Get our daily newsletter.