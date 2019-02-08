Listen Live Sports

‘Wicked’ movie musical to fly into theaters Christmas 2021

February 8, 2019 2:14 pm
 
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The winds have changed again for the long-awaited movie version of the hit musical “Wicked.”

Universal Pictures says Friday that the film will land in theaters on Dec. 22, 2021. It had originally been on the schedule for this December.

Stephen Daldry is still set to direct the film, with Marc Platt producing.

Based on a 1995 book by Gregory Maguire, “Wicked” is a reimagining of “The Wizard of Oz” told from the perspective of the witches.

Winnie Holzman and Oscar-winning composer and lyricist Stephen Schwartz are reteaming for the screenplay adaption. Platt, Holzman and Schwartz all worked on the Broadway show which debuted in 2003. The original Broadway production went on to win three Tony Awards.

