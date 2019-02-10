Winners of the 2019 British Academy Film Awards, presented Sunday:

Film — “Roma”

British Film — “The Favourite”

Director — Alfonso Cuaron, “Roma”

Actor — Rami Malek, “Bohemian Rhapsody”

Actress — Olivia Colman, “The Favourite”

Supporting Actor — Mahershala Ali, “Green Book”

Supporting Actress — Rachel Weisz, “The Favourite”

Rising Star — Letitia Wright

British Debut — Michael Pearce and Lauren Dark, “Beast”

Original Screenplay — “The Favourite”

Adapted Screenplay — “BlacKkKlansman”

Film Not in the English Language — “Roma”

Music — “A Star is Born”

Cinematography — “Roma”

Editing — “Vice”

Production Design — “The Favourite”

Costume Design — “The Favourite”

Sound — “Bohemian Rhapsody”

Visual Effects — “Black Panther”

Makeup and Hair — “The Favourite”

Animated Film — “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.”

Short Film — “73 Cows”

Short Animation — “Roughhouse”

Documentary — “Free Solo”

Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema — Producers Elizabeth Karlsen and Stephen Woolley

Academy Fellowship — Thelma Schoonmaker

