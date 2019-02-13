Listen Live Sports

Woman returns Maryland library book that’s 73 years overdue

February 13, 2019 2:44 am
 
SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — A library book more than 70 years overdue has finally found its way home to a library in Silver Spring, Maryland.

News outlets report 75-year-old Mora Gregg was cleaning her apartment in Toronto, Canada, last month when she discovered “The Postman,” a children’s book about the journey of a girl’s letter. Stamped inside the yellowed book are the words, “Property of Silver Spring Library.”

Gregg says her mother likely checked it out for her when she was a toddler and packed it when the family moved to Canada. The retired librarian says she kept the book for so long because it sparked her love of reading.

Gregg sent the book and an apology letter to the library last week. The library system removed fines on children’s books several years ago.

