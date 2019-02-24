Listen Live Sports

Women perform in Harvard theater group for 1st time

February 24, 2019 9:26 am
 
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Women have begun performing alongside men for the first time in Harvard University’s Hasty Pudding theater group.

Six women and six men were cast in this year’s musical production by America’s oldest theatrical organization. The student-produced burlesque show began this month.

The troupe has been putting on annual shows since 1844 but previously relied on all-male casts to play both male and female roles.

Women have long participated behind the scenes, but last year the group announced it would begin casting women after facing pressure from students and alumni.

In the current show, men have still been cast in some female roles while women have been cast in some male roles.

The group is now performing its show in Cambridge before taking it to New York and Bermuda in March.

