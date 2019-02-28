Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Young adult novel pulled amid online criticisms

February 28, 2019 5:52 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — The author of a debut young adult novel has pulled his book amid criticism of how it portrayed the Kosovo War of the late 1990s.

Kosoko Jackson tweeted Thursday that he had asked his publisher to withdraw “A Place for Wolves,” scheduled for release in March. Jackson’s book was set during a time when Serbian and Yugoslav forces were murdering Muslim Albanians in Kosovo. On Goodreads and elsewhere online, “A Place for Wolves” was sharply criticized for centering the narrative on two Americans and having a Muslim terrorist as a villain, even though Muslims were being killed. Jackson apologized Thursday for doing a “disservice” to those who suffered.

In late January, Amélie Wen Zhao delayed her fantasy novel “Blood Heir” after complaints on social media it was racially insensitive.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore IT modernization successes in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|7 ASPA's 2019 Annual Conference
3|10 NARFE's LEGcon19
3|11 EAGLE, The Next Generation
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers participate in leadership training activity

Today in History

1965: US Marines first land at Da Nang

Get our daily newsletter.