‘Young and the Restless’ to air tribute to Kristoff St. John

February 8, 2019 9:01 am
 
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The “Young and the Restless” is remembering Kristoff St. John with a series of special episodes.

The CBS soap opera on Friday will broadcast a special tribute to the actor, who played the struggling alcoholic and ladies’ man Neil Winters for 27 years. The 52-year-old died Sunday at his home in Los Angeles. The cause of death is under investigation by the medical examiner.

His last episode aired Wednesday.

“Young and the Restless” will feature a story line that pays tribute to both Kristoff and his character beginning in late April.

St. John had played Neil Winters on the soap opera since 1991, earning nine daytime Emmy nominations. He won a Daytime Emmy in 1992 for outstanding younger actor in a drama series.

