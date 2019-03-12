Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

A Britney Spears musical stage comedy is set for Chicago

March 12, 2019 12:52 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — Britney Spears is the latest pop star throwing her fedora onto the stage.

Producers of the new musical stage comedy “Once Upon a One More Time” say their show will use Spears’ hit songs, which include “Oops!… I Did It Again,” ”… Baby One More Time,” ”Toxic” and “Stronger.”

The show will have its world premiere this fall in Chicago at the James M. Nederlander Theatre. Previews begin in October.

The show’s story centers on classic fairytale princesses like Cinderella and Snow White learning that being happy ever after may take some work.

Advertisement

In a statement, Spears says: “This is a dream come true for me!”

She joins other pop heavyweights such as Tina Turner, Donna Summer, Carole King and Cher to have their music used in a stage musical.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|18 SANS Norfolk 2019
3|20 2019 Climate Leadership Conference
3|21 2019 AFCEA Belvoir Industry Days
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Force held 2 day women's leadership symposium

Today in History

1947: Truman orders loyalty checks of federal employees

Get our daily newsletter.