The Associated Press
 
Actor drops ‘Carlton Dance’ suit against video game maker

March 7, 2019 11:26 pm
 
LOS ANGELES (AP) — “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” star Alfonso Ribeiro has dropped a lawsuit against the makers of the video game “Fortnite” over its use of the “Carlton” dance he did on the show.

Ribeiro’s lawyers filed documents Thursday in federal court in Los Angeles saying he’s voluntarily dismissing the suit against North Carolina-based Epic Games.

No reason was given, and Ribeiro’s lawyer did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

The actor had already dropped a similar suit against Take-Two Interactive, makers of the video game NBA2K16.

The suits received a serious blow last month when federal officials denied Ribeiro a copyright for the “Carlton.”

Ribeiro’s nerdy, arm-swinging dance, usually to Tom Jones’ “It’s Not Unusual,” was popularized through his character, Carlton Banks, on the 1990s sitcom.

