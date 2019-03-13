Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Alicia Keys memoir ‘More Myself’ coming on November

March 13, 2019 1:40 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — Alicia Keys has a memoir coming out in November, to be published by Oprah Winfrey’s imprint.

Flatiron Books announced Wednesday that Keys’ “More Myself” will be released Nov. 5 through Winfrey’s “An Oprah Book” imprint. Flatiron is calling the memoir a “360-degree perspective” on her life, from her childhood in the Hell’s Kitchen neighborhood of Manhattan to her spectacular, Grammy-winning rise.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

Keys said in a statement that she was “ecstatic” to share her life story, alongside her “sister, mentor and friend Oprah.” Winfrey said in a statement she was a longtime Keys fan who felt “honored” to publisher her book.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|18 SANS Norfolk 2019
3|25 Secretary Mark Esper Army Budget...
3|26 NAWCAD Pax Industry Day and LRAF 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Force held 2 day women's leadership symposium

Today in History

1947: Truman orders loyalty checks of federal employees

Get our daily newsletter.