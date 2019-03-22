AM Prep-Today in Entertainment History

On March 22, 1952, Grand Ole Opry star Uncle Dave Macon died in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, at the age of 81.

In 1956, Carl Perkins was injured in a car accident near Wilmington, Delaware. He was on his way to New York to perform on the “Ed Sullivan Show” and “The Perry Como Show.” He was forced to spend several months in the hospital. By the time he recovered, Elvis Presley had covered Perkins’ hit, “Blue Suede Shoes,” and Perkins’ career was never the same.

In 1958, Elizabeth Taylor’s husband, producer Mike Todd, died in a plane crash in New Mexico.

Also in 1958, an eight-year-old Hank Williams Junior made his stage debut in Swainsboro, Georgia.

In 1963, The Beatles’ debut album, “Please Please Me,” was released in the United Kingdom by Parlophone.

In 1969, newlyweds John Lennon and Yoko Ono held their first “Bed-In for Peace” in Amsterdam.

In 1986, singer Mark Dinning died of a heart attack at the age of 52. He’s probably best known for the 1959 hit “Teen Angel.”

In 1990, Gloria Estefan underwent surgery in New York, two days after her back was broken in a bus accident.

In 1994, singer-bassist-producer Dan Hartman died of a brain tumor in Westport, Connecticut. He was 43.

In 1996, former Turtles drummer Don Murray died in Santa Monica, California, of complications from an undisclosed surgery. He was 50.

In 1997, Marilyn Manson fell onstage during a performance in Honolulu and cut an artery in his hand. He was forced to stop the show.

In 1999, the body of actor David Strickland of the TV show “Suddenly Susan” was found hanging in a Las Vegas hotel room. He was 28.

In 2016, rapper Phife Dawg of A Tribe Called Quest died of complications from diabetes. He was 45.

Today’s Birthdays: Composer Stephen Sondheim is 89. Actor William Shatner is 88. Actor M. Emmet Walsh is 84. Singer Jeremy Clyde of Chad and Jeremy is 78. Singer-guitarist George Benson is 76. News anchor Wolf Blitzer is 71. Composer Andrew Lloyd Webber is 71. Actress Fanny Ardant is 70. Sportscaster Bob Costas is 67. Country singer James House is 64. Actress Lena Olin is 64. Singer-actress Stephanie Mills is 62. Actor Matthew Modine is 60. Comedian Keegan-Michael Key of Key and Peele is 48. Actor Will Yun Lee (“Hawaii Five-0”) is 48. Actor Guillermo Diaz (“Scandal”) is 44. Actress Anne Dudek (“Mad Men”) is 44. Actor Cole Hauser (TV’s “Yellowstone”) is 44. Actress Kellie Williams (“Family Matters”) is 43. Actress Reese Witherspoon is 43. Drummer John Otto of Limp Bizkit is 42. Actress Tiffany Dupont (“Murder in the First”) is 38. Rapper Mims is 38. Actress Constance Wu (“Fresh Off The Boat”) is 37. Guitarist Lincoln Parish of Cage The Elephant is 29.

