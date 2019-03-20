Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
Ariana Grande, Childish Gambino to headline Lollapalooza

March 20, 2019 2:49 pm
 
CHICAGO (AP) — Ariana Grande, Childish Gambino, Twenty One Pilots and The Strokes will headline this summer’s Lollapalooza music festival in Chicago.

Festival organizers announced the lineup for the four-day event on Wednesday, saying more than 170 acts will play on eight stages in Grant Park along Lake Michigan. Other performers include Tame Impala, Flume, J Balvin, The Chainsmokers, Janelle Monae, Lil Wayne and recent Album of the Year Grammy winner Kacey Musgraves.

The festival runs August 1-4.

Founder Perry Farrell launched Lollapalooza as a touring festival in 1991. It’s been held in Chicago since 2005 and attracts more than 100,000 people a day.

The Jane’s Addiction lead singer will play with Perry Farrell’s Kind Heaven Orchestra. There also will be performances by Slash, Shaquille O’Neal and Tenacious D.

