Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Attorney: Brothers regret role in alleged Smollett scheme

March 13, 2019 8:56 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CHICAGO (AP) — The attorney for two brothers accused of helping stage an attack on “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett in downtown Chicago says the men regret their involvement.

Gloria Schmidt represents Abimbola “Abel” and Olabinjo “Ola” Osundairo. She told The Associated Press on Wednesday that the brothers agreed to help Smollett because of their friendship with him and the sense that he was helping them in their careers.

Schmidt says the brothers have come to realize how much the incident has negatively affected minorities and particularly victims of actual hate crimes.

Smollett is charged with lying to the police about being the victim of a racist and homophobic attack by two masked men. He allegedly paid the Osundairo brothers $3,500 to help him stage the attack.

Advertisement

Smollett is expected to enter a plea on Thursday.

___

Check out the AP’s complete coverage of the Jussie Smollett case.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|25 Secretary Mark Esper Army Budget...
3|26 NAWCAD Pax Industry Day and LRAF 2019
3|26 reStart Reston Hiring & Networking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Force held 2 day women's leadership symposium

Today in History

1947: Truman orders loyalty checks of federal employees

Get our daily newsletter.