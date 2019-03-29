Listen Live Sports

Autopsy finds heart attack killed famed Nevada brothel owner

March 29, 2019 6:33 pm
 
LAS VEGAS (AP) — America’s most famous pimp died of a heart attack in bed at one of his legal brothels in Nevada after his weekend-long 72nd birthday bash featuring porn stars, political pals and others, authorities said.

Dennis Hof, a Donald Trump-style Republican who won posthumous election to the Nevada Legislature, died of natural causes in October, according to an autopsy conducted by the Clark County coroner in Las Vegas and released Thursday by the Nye County Sheriff’s Office in Pahrump.

The 26-page autopsy report said Hof’s heart attack was caused by cardiovascular disease, hardened arteries and high blood pressure.

It also said he was overweight and diabetic, and blood tests found marijuana residue and an erectile dysfunction drug in his system.

Results were delayed about five months to allow time for a complete battery of laboratory tests for unusual poisons and drugs, officials said.

Hof was found dead Oct. 16 at his residence at Love Ranch brothel outside Pahrump by porn star Ron Jeremy and a prostitute who officials said spent part of the previous evening with Hof.

His final party at a hotel-casino in Nye County, about an hour’s drive outside Las Vegas, also included tax-cut activist Grover Norquist, one-time “Hollywood Madam” Heidi Fleiss and ex-Arizona sheriff and politician Joe Arpaio.

Hof was a flamboyant former star of the reality TV series “Cathouse” who faced accusations of sexual assault on at least four occasions and denied wrongdoing. He also fought code infraction battles with county officials over his brothels.

He wrote a book titled “The Art of the Pimp,” a play on Donald Trump’s book “The Art of the Deal,” and won election as a Republican to the state Assembly less than a month after his death.

His campaign consultant, Chuck Muth, declined Friday to comment, saying the autopsy results spoke for themselves. Muth has said Hof didn’t drink, smoke or use drugs.

