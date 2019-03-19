Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Bill O’Reilly book on Trump coming out in fall

March 19, 2019 1:45 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Bill O’Reilly’s next book will not be about JFK or Abraham Lincoln, but a president he knows well.

Donald Trump.

Henry Holt and Company announced Tuesday that O’Reilly’s “The United States of Trump: How the President Really Sees America” will come out this fall. The publisher is calling the book a non-partisan and well-rounded take on Trump. O’Reilly, the former Fox host and longtime conservative, is promising “no anonymous sources and no spin.”

O’Reilly is best known for such million sellers as “Killing Kennedy” and “Killing Lincoln.” His new book will draw in part on conversations he has had with Trump, an avid Fox watcher, over the years.

