Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Booksellers association CEO, Oren Teicher, is retiring

March 19, 2019 1:13 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — The longtime head of the American Booksellers Association is retiring. Oren Teicher, who presided over a resurgence of independent stores, is stepping down at the end of the year.

In a statement issued this week through the trade association, Teicher said the “time has come” for a successor. He has been with the ABA for nearly 30 years and was CEO for the past decade, when core membership rose from 1,401 in 2009 to 1,757 in 2018. Membership had once topped 5,000, but dropped drastically in the 1990s and 2000s with the rise of Barnes & Noble and Amazon.com.

Under Teicher, the ABA managed to halt the decline of previous decades even as Amazon and other online retailers drove out physical stores all over the country.

        Insight by the Oracle PartnerNetwork: Learn how agencies are defining IT modernization in this exclusive ebook.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|1 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
4|2 USPTO IT Vendor Day
4|2 Department of Veterans Affairs Digital...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Ceremonial Guard drill team performs Navy Week

Today in History

1973: US troops withdraw from Vietnam

Get our daily newsletter.