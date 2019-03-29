Listen Live Sports

Candace Bushnell’s next project: A book for the #MeToo era

NEW YORK (AP) — Candace Bushnell’s next project is a book for the #MeToo movement.

HarperCollins Children’s Books announced Friday that the “Sex and the City” author is teaming up with best-selling young adult writer Katie Cotugno on “Rules for Being a Girl.”

The novel is scheduled for April 2020. It tells the story of a high school senior named Marin and what happens when a teacher makes advances on her. In the spirit of Bushnell’s Carrie Bradshaw, Marin becomes a columnist, writing “Rules for Being a Girl” in the high school newspaper.

Bushnell said in a statement that she wanted to address a “new generation of girls” about how they’re treated.

Cotugno has written such books as “99 Days” and “How to Love” and describes herself as the author of “messy, complicated, feminist love stories.”

