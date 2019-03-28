Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Candidate Warren has lunch with rising star Ocasio-Cortez

March 28, 2019 5:05 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren is breaking bread with New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, whose endorsement in the 2020 Democratic presidential primary is a potentially powerful prize.

Warren and Ocasio-Cortez had lunch Thursday, the New Yorker confirmed on Twitter.

The two leading liberals have crossed paths before: Warren and Ocasio-Cortez both spoke last year at a gathering of progressive activists. But their meeting Thursday comes as Ocasio-Cortez’s clout with the Democrats’ liberal base seems to grow ever stronger.

Neither Warren’s nor Ocasio-Cortez’s offices offered details on what the two discussed or who initiated the meeting, though Ocasio-Cortez joked about a food item they ordered. Ocasio-Cortez, who worked for Bernie Sanders’ presidential bid in 2016, has declined to indicate whether or when she will endorse a presidential candidate.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Data experts from DHS, Army and NOAA explore big data in government in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|8 reStart BWI Hiring & Networking...
4|8 The GAO Green Book Training Seminar
4|8 Cybersecurity Risk Program Training...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors compete in Tug of War challenge

Today in History

1935: FDR signs Emergency Relief Appropriation Act

Get our daily newsletter.