Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Chance the Rapper marries longtime girlfriend

March 11, 2019 5:21 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Chance the Rapper tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend in a star-studded ceremony.

The Chicago-based rapper posted several photos of him and Kirsten Corley on his Instagram and Twitter accounts on Monday. He captioned his photos with him sporting a white tuxedo with black pants and her wearing a strapless white dress writing “The Bennetts.”

Reports say the couple married in Newport Beach, California on Saturday.

The 25-year-old rapper, whose real name is Chancelor Jonathan Bennett, shared another photo of him with Kanye West, Dave Chappelle and Kirk Franklin.

Advertisement

Last week, Chance the Rapper posted a story on social media of how he met Corley when he was 9-years-old at his mother’s office party. He called their marriage “destiny.”

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|18 SANS Norfolk 2019
3|20 2019 Climate Leadership Conference
3|21 2019 AFCEA Belvoir Industry Days
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Force held 2 day women's leadership symposium

Today in History

1947: Truman orders loyalty checks of federal employees

Get our daily newsletter.