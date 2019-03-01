Charles McCarry, prescient spy novelist, dead at 88

NEW YORK (AP) — Charles McCarry, an admired and prescient spy novelist who foresaw passenger jets as terrorist weapons in “The Better Angels” and devised a compelling theory for JFK’s assassination in “The Tears of Autumn,” has died.

McCarry died Tuesday in Fairfax, Virginia, according to his son, Caleb McCarry. The author was 88 and died from complications from cerebral hemorrhage after a fall.

McCarry didn’t write many best-sellers, but among aficionados he was regarded as “the dean” or “poet laureate” of American spy writers and the country’s answer to such British masters as John le Carre. A former speechwriter, journalist and CIA operative, he drew upon his inside knowledge of power and espionage for narratives that were praised as eloquent and informed accounts of foreign policy and Washington intrigue.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.