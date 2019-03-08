Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

CNN backs off plan to hire GOP operative for political desk

March 8, 2019 4:44 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — CNN is backing off from its plan to hire a former spokeswoman for Attorney General Jeff Sessions as a politics editor, and will use Sarah Isgur as an analyst on the air instead.

The network received criticism for hiring a political operative for a journalism job with potential influence over how the 2020 presidential campaign is covered. Isgur, who is a lawyer, also worked for Carly Fiorina’s Republican presidential campaign in 2016.

Isgur announced the change of plans on Twitter Friday, saying she will start next month analyzing politics on air and online.

The network confirmed the change in plans, saying Isgur had a change of heart and thought the different job made more sense.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|18 SANS Norfolk 2019
3|19 AFCEA Spring Intelligence Symposium
3|19 Successfully Doing Business with...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors get crafty in Manilla

Today in History

1874: Hawaii grants US exclusive trading rights

Get our daily newsletter.