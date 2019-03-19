Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
Colbert postpones visit to New Zealand after attack

March 19, 2019 12:04 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Talk show host Stephen Colbert has postponed what was supposed to be a surprise visit to New Zealand following the terrorist attack in Christchurch that killed 50 people.

Colbert’s “Late Show,” the top-rated American late-night show, said that he was supposed to travel to New Zealand on Wednesday for a week of shows. He was invited last fall when New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was a guest on “Late Show.”

Colbert, on his show Monday night, said he was heartbroken at what the country is going through and prays that residents have the courage that Americans seem to lack to take action against violence.

He said he hopes to reschedule the visit.

