Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Cyndi Lauper to bring star power to Vermont commencement

March 24, 2019 10:50 am
 
< a min read
Share       

JOHNSON, Vt. (AP) — A university in Vermont has announced singer, songwriter and activist Cyndi Lauper will return to the school to give its commencement address.

Northern Vermont University-Johnson said Lauper will deliver the address May 18.

The 65-year-old attended what was then known as Johnson State College in the 1970s. She didn’t earn a degree but launched a career that includes more than a dozen Grammy nominations and two wins. She produced hits like “Girls Just Want to Have Fun,” ”Time After Time” and “True Colors.” She’s also won an Emmy and a Tony.

NVU President Elaine Collins described Lauper as a “creative genius” and a “leading voice in issues of social justice.”

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Examine a case study on implementing a modern LMS for the new skills economy at DAU in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Lauper is also known for her advocacy work in the LGBT community. She’ll be awarded an honorary doctorate of letters.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Lifestyle News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|1 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
4|3 International Privacy + Security Forum
4|3 Military IoT & Sensors Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers help improve training camp in Hawaii

Today in History

1841: President Harrison dies after one month in office

Get our daily newsletter.