Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

‘Dark Knight’ trilogy returns to theaters for Batman’s 80th

March 12, 2019 1:56 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Batman is turning 80 this year, and Christopher Nolan’s “Dark Knight” trilogy is coming back to select theaters to celebrate in high-resolution 70mm IMAX.

Warner Bros. president of domestic distribution Jeff Goldstein said Tuesday that the engagement will kick off in Los Angeles at Universal CityWalk on March 30 with back-to-back screenings of “Batman Begins,” ”The Dark Knight” and “The Dark Knight Rises.”

Nolan will participate in a Q&A between the second and third films.

On April 13, the trilogy will screen in New York, San Francisco, Toronto and Indianapolis, where audiences can also see footage from Nolan’s Q&A.

Advertisement

Tickets go on sale Wednesday at 9 a.m. Pacific.

The caped crusader first appeared in the comics in 1939.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|18 SANS Norfolk 2019
3|20 2019 Climate Leadership Conference
3|21 2019 AFCEA Belvoir Industry Days
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Force held 2 day women's leadership symposium

Today in History

1947: Truman orders loyalty checks of federal employees

Get our daily newsletter.