Documentary released 2 years after filmmaker’s diving death

March 1, 2019 6:19 pm
 
MIAMI (AP) — The family and friends of a Canadian filmmaker and conservationist who died during a shark-filming excursion in the Florida Keys are releasing his final documentary.

“Sharkwater Extinction” made a limited theatrical release Friday. Sharkwater Productions says the DVD is set for release March 19, and the film will stream on Amazon Prime starting in April.

Rob Stewart’s 2006 documentary, “Sharkwater,” examined the impact of shark hunting on the ocean’s ecosystem. His 2013 film, “Revolution,” focused on environmental collapse.

The new film continues to focus on the impact of shark hunting on the environment. Stewart’s parents say the 37-year-old had already filmed about 400 hours of footage when he died in January 2017 while diving off the coast of Islamorada, Florida.

His parents say they found extensive notes on his tablet computer and used them to complete the film.

