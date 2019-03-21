Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Donny and Marie Osmond announce end of Las Vegas residency

March 21, 2019 5:28 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Donny and Marie Osmond say they will end their Las Vegas show later this year, concluding an 11-year run on the Strip.

The brother-sister duo made the announcement during an appearance on “Good Morning America” on Thursday.

Their final performance at the Flamingo Las Vegas is scheduled for Nov. 16.

According to the casino, the duo launched their residency in September 2008, planning for just a six-week concert engagement.

        Insight by HID Global: Learn how agencies approaching identity authentication in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

The casino says the residency was extended again and again, marking a decade of performances last year.

The pair says they will continue performing in some fashion.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|1 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
4|2 Department of Veterans Affairs Digital...
4|2 USPTO IT Vendor Day
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Graduating sailors stand in formation

Today in History

1970: Nixon bans cigarette advertising on TV and radio

Get our daily newsletter.