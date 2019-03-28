Dozens of Hollywood celebrities oppose latest abortion bill

ATLANTA (AP) — More than 40 Hollywood celebrities have signed a letter sent to Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and House Speaker David Ralston saying they will urge TV and film production companies to abandon the state if a “heartbeat” abortion bill becomes law.

The bill prohibits most abortions after six weeks from conception and could come to a House vote as early as Thursday. If approved, it will go to Kemp, who’s expected to sign it.

While TV and film production companies have largely stayed on the sidelines regarding the bill, these actors and the Writers Guild of America are going public in their opposition. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports those who signed the letter, spearheaded by Alyssa Milano, include Alec Baldwin, Amy Schumer, Gabrielle Union, Ben Stiller, Don Cheadle, Mia Farrow and others.

