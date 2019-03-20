Listen Live Sports

Egyptian author concerned about lawsuit reports against him

March 20, 2019 6:33 am
 
< a min read
CAIRO (AP) — A prominent Egyptian novelist is concerned about a possible lawsuit against him after a Cairo lawyer filed a complaint accusing him of “insulting the president, the armed forces and judicial institutions.”

Alaa al-Aswany, award-wining author of The Yacoubian Building and Chicago, says he heard about the complaint from local Egyptian media.

Al-Aswany, who is currently in New York, told The Associated Press the complaint is allegedly related to his columns for German broadcaster Deutsche Welle Arabic and his latest novel, Republic of As If, about the events of Egypt’s 2011 popular uprising.

An Egyptian military official told the AP there are routine complaints against celebrities and when prosecutors decide to raise charges, they’ll “make a statement.”

The official spoke on condition of anonymity because he wasn’t authorized to brief reporters.

