Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Elvis group, Tennessee city find deal in Graceland expansion

March 6, 2019 1:01 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Elvis Presley Enterprises and local officials in Tennessee say they’ve reached an agreement outlining several projects for expansion plans at Graceland.

News outlets report the deal involving the Memphis City Council was announced Tuesday. It doesn’t settle a court battle over the expansion centering on a 6,200-seat area that city officials say would violate FedExForum’s non-compete agreement.

The deal also doesn’t approve development at Presley’s former home, but does lay out the potential for 80,000-square-feet (7,400-square-meters) of sound stages, 30 guest cabins, hangars displaying the singer’s jets, stores and other projects.

City Council Vice Chairwoman Patrice Robinson says the council could vote on the agreement and consider public incentives this month.

Advertisement

The agreement says Elvis Presley Enterprises plans to reinvest $750,000 in the Whitehaven neighborhood and give residents first priority for 1,000 jobs.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|13 The 2019 National Environmental Justice...
3|16 TECHEXPO Top Secret Hiring Event
3|18 SANS Norfolk 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

American, Malaysian armies team up for battle drills

Today in History

1950: FBI debuts '10 Most Wanted Fugitives' List

Get our daily newsletter.